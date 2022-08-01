UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1503: Monday, August 1st.

  1. Weekend Rundown talks Bill Russell, Cowboys are valuable, UFC 277 & more.
  2. Monday with Mike Jungblut.
  3. KMA Sports Hall of Fame Announcement: Deb (Beemer) Bonde.

