UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1507: Friday, August 5th

  1. There was a football game last night! 
  2. KMA Sports HOF Announcement: Seth Evans 
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB 
  4. Lourdes Central Catholic graduate Beau Lee 

UFR 1507 SEG 1 NFL TALK

UFR 1507 SEG 2 SETH EVANS

UFR 1507 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1507 SEG 4 BEAU LEE

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.