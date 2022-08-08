(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1508: Monday, August 8th
- Trevor has an MLB trivia question for Ryan, Nick Stavas says hello and Ryan has to talk about the Raiders
- KMA Sports HOF Announcement: Todd Frain
- Connor Ferguson of Always Race Day previews the Knoxville Nationals
- Former Creston softball coach Mike McCabe
