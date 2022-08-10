UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1510: Wednesday, August 10th 

  1. Nick Stavas has a trivia question for Ryan & Trevor + some MLB talk and Serena Williams' legacy
  2. KMA Sports HOF Announcement: Mykenzie Leehy
  3. Jared Stansbury of Cyclone Fanatic 
  4. KMAland Female Athlete of the Year: Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley)

UFR 1510 SEG 1 NICK STAVAS HAS A TRIVIA QUESTION & MLB TALK

UFR 1510 SEG 2 MYKENZIE LEEHY

UFR 1510 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1510 SEG 4 MADDAX DEVAULT

