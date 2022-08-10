(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1510: Wednesday, August 10th
- Nick Stavas has a trivia question for Ryan & Trevor + some MLB talk and Serena Williams' legacy
- KMA Sports HOF Announcement: Mykenzie Leehy
- Jared Stansbury of Cyclone Fanatic
- KMAland Female Athlete of the Year: Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley)
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.