(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1511: Thursday, August 11th

  1. Baseball oddities, Matheny hates the cycle and the Field of Dreams Game is tonight 
  2. KMA Sports HOF Announcement: Eberly Family Legacy Award winner, Walt Stanton
  3. KMAland Male Athlete of the Year: Lane Spieker (CAM) 
  4. Atlantic graduate Drew Engler discusses his college decision

UFR 1511 SEG 1 MATHENY HATES THE CYCLE

UFR 1511 SEG 2 WALT STANTON HOF ANNOUNCEMENT

UFR 1511 SEG 3 LANE SPIEKER

UFR 1511 SEG 4 DREW ENGLER

