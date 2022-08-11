(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1511: Thursday, August 11th
- Baseball oddities, Matheny hates the cycle and the Field of Dreams Game is tonight
- KMA Sports HOF Announcement: Eberly Family Legacy Award winner, Walt Stanton
- KMAland Male Athlete of the Year: Lane Spieker (CAM)
- Atlantic graduate Drew Engler discusses his college decision
