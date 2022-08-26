(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1522: Friday, August 26th.
- Friday is here & so is some SPORTS!
- Graceland football coach Patrick Ross.
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- Falls City softball coach Trista Hutchings.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 12:09 pm
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1522: Friday, August 26th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.