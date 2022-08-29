UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1523: Monday, August 29th.

  1. The weekend rundown with a mic drop from Maeder.
  2. Monday with Mike Jungblut.
  3. Kuemper alum Aimee Adams.

UFR 1523 SEG 1 WEEKEND RUNDOWN

UFR 1523 SEG 2 MIKE JUNGBLUT

UFR 1523 SEG 3 AIMEE ADAMS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.