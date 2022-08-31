UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1525: Wednesday, August 31st.

  1. U.S. Open, injuries to pitchers in baseball & a little trivia.
  2. East Atchison volleyball coach Madison Hagey.
  3. Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  4. Treynor's Kayden Dirks.

UFR 1525 SEG 1 TALKING SPORTS

UFR 1525 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1525 SEG 2 MADISON HAGEY

UFR 1525 SEG 4 KAYDEN DIRKS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.