UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1534: Wednesday, September 14th.

  1. Kelsey Plum with a bounce back in the WNBA Finals.
  2. Audubon volleyball coach Molly Lange.
  3. CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
  4. Harlan's Teagon Kasperbauer.

UFR 1534 SEG 1 KELSEY PLUM BOUNCES BACK

UFR 1534 SEG 2 MOLLY LANGE

UFR 1534 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1534 SEG 4 TEAGON KASPERBAUER

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.