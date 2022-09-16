(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1536: Friday, September 16th.
- Chiefs cheating & more SPORTS!
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- Football Friday whip around with OABCIG's Larry Allen, Nevada's Andy Kleeman, North Scott's Kevin Tippet & Southeast Polk's Brad Zelenovich.
- Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball coach Emma Ebel.
