UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1539: Wednesday, September 21st.

  1. Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani & more SPORTS!
  2. Clarinda alum Taylor Wedemeyer.
  3. Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  4. Nebraska City's Mason Houghton.

UFR 1539 SEG 1 THE GREAT AL MVP DEBATE

UFR 1539 SEG 2 TAYLOR WEDEMEYER

UFR 1539 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1539 SEG 4 MASON HOUGHTON

