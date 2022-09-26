UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1542: Monday, September 26th.

  1. The Raiders are done, the Chiefs lost to the Colts because of Maeder & more on the Weekend Rundown.
  2. Monday with Mike Jungblut.
  3. Tri-Center football's Ryan Schroder.

