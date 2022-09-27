UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1543: Tuesday, September 27th.

  1. Cooper Rush is basically Kurt Warner & more SPORTS.
  2. Auburn head football coach Tony Janssen.
  3. Turn Left Tuesday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  4. Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman.

UFR 1543 SEG 1 COOPER RUSH & KURT WARNER ARE BASICALLY THE SAME

UFR TONY JANSSEN AUBURN FB WEEK 6

UFR 1543 SEG 3 TURN LEFT TUESDAY

UFR 1543 SEG 4 LINDSEY SONDERMAN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.