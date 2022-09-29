(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1545: Thursday, September 29th.
- Brett Favre is not great & more SPORTS.
- Syracuse head football coach Dave Purdham.
- HawkeyeReport's Tom Kakert talks Iowa/Michigan.
- West Harrison's Walker Rife.
