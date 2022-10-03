UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1547: Monday, October 3rd.

  1. Weekend Rundown with Derek Martin & Ryan Matheny.
  2. Monday with Mike Jungblut.
  3. Lewis Central head football coach Justin Kammrad.

