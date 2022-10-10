UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1552: Monday, October 10th 

  1. Recapping the fun weekend of sports, and it's time for Kirk Ferentz to go
  2. Mike Jungblut joins Derek 
  3. Underwood head football coach Nate Mechaelsen 

UFR 1552 SEG 1 WEEKEND RUNDOWN

UFR 1552 SEG 2 MIKE JUNGBLUT.mp3

UFR 1553 SEG 3 NATE MECHAELSEN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.