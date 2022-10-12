UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1553: Tuesday, October 11th. 

  1. The great teams were rusty & more SPORTS!
  2. Lewis Central's Aleesha Oden.
  3. Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  4. Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal.

UFR 1554 SEG 1 THE GREAT TEAMS WERE RUSTY

UFR 1554 SEG 2 ALEESHA ODEN

UFR 1554 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1554 SEG 4 JONATHAN HUMPAL

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.