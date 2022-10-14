(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1556: Friday, October 14th.
- MLB playoffs, NFL & college football weekend, NHL & more SPORTS!
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- Football Friday with Bondurant-Farrar's Zach Pfantz, Western Dubuque's Justin Penner & Waukee Northwest's Corey Kopatich.
- East Atchison girls golf coach Melody Barnett.
