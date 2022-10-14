UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1556: Friday, October 14th. 

  1. MLB playoffs, NFL & college football weekend, NHL & more SPORTS!
  2. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  3. Football Friday with Bondurant-Farrar's Zach Pfantz, Western Dubuque's Justin Penner & Waukee Northwest's Corey Kopatich.
  4. East Atchison girls golf coach Melody Barnett.

UFR 1556 SEG 1 BIG WEEKEND AHEAD

UFR 1556 SEG 2 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1556 SEG 3 ZACH PFANTZ JUSTIN PENNER COREY KOPATICH

UFR 1556 SEG 4 MELODY BARNETT

