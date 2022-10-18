UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1558: Tuesday, October 18th. 

  1. Justin Herbert let us down & more SPORTS!
  2. Lewis Central alum Cole Jensen.
  3. Turn Left Tuesday with Trevor & Jacob.
  4. Abraham Lincoln standout Molly Romano.

UFR 1558 SEG 1 JUSTIN HERBERT LET US DOWN

UFR 1558 BONUS JON BORER

UFR 1558 SEG 2 COLE JENSEN

UFR 1558 SEG 3 TURN LEFT TUESDAY

UFR 1558 SEG 4 MOLLY ROMANO

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.