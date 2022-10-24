UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1562: Monday, October 24th. 

  1. Weekend Rundown on World Series, NFL, Kirk Ferentz & more sports!
  2. Monday with Mike Jungblut.
  3. Abraham Lincoln senior Kenzie Kvammen.

