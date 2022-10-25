UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1563: Tuesday, October  

  1. Chicago owns Boston for one night & more sports!
  2. Falls City senior Madi Jones.
  3. Turn Left Tuesday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  4. Auburn freshman Liston Crotty.

