UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1565: Thursday, October 27th.  

  1. Plenty of SPORTS!
  2. Author Sean Colgan.
  3. Thursday Throwdown with Nick Stavas.

UFR 1565 SEG 1 SPORTS!

UFR 1565 SEG 2 SEAN COLGAN

UFR 1565 SEG 3 THURSDAY THROWDOWN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.