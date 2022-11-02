(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1569: Wednesday, November 2nd.
- Derek & Trevor react to a busy Tuesday in SPORTS!
- Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball coach Emma Ebel.
- CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
- Underwood's Alex Ravlin.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1569: Wednesday, November 2nd.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.