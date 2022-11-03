UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1570: Thursday, November 3rd.

  1. A World Series no-no, a DoorDash driver delivers & more SPORTS!
  2. Maryville XC's Rodney Bade.
  3. Thursday Throwdown with Nick Stavas.
  4. Platte Valley football coach Johnnie Silkett.

UFR 1570 SEG 1 A HOUSTON NO NO

UFR 1570 SEG 2 RODNEY BADE

UFR 1570 SEG 3 THURSDAY THROWDOWN

UFR 1570 SEG 4 JOHNNIE SILKETT

