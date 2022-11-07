UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1572: Monday, November 7th.

  1. Weekend Rundown with thoughts on state semifinal football, Raiders, Chiefs, extending Brian Ferentz & more.
  2. Monday with Mike Jungblut.
  3. Lamoni alum Michael Millslagle.

UFR 1572 SEG 1 EXTEND BRIAN FERENTZ

UFR 1572 SEG 2 MIKE JUNGBLUT

UFR 1572 SEG 3 MICHAEL MILLSLAGLE

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.