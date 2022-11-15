(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1577: Monday, November 14th.
- Matheny with a mental breakdown thanks to the Raiders.
- Grundy Center head football coach Travis Zajac.
- KMAland Iowa Girls Runner of the Year Lindsey Sonderman
- KMAland Missouri Boys Runner of the Year Riley Blay.
- Nebraska City's Emilee Marth.
- IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers.
