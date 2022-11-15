UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1577: Monday, November 14th.

  1. Matheny with a mental breakdown thanks to the Raiders.
  2. Grundy Center head football coach Travis Zajac.
  3. KMAland Iowa Girls Runner of the Year Lindsey Sonderman
  4. KMAland Missouri Boys Runner of the Year Riley Blay.
  5. Nebraska City's Emilee Marth.
  6. IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers.

UFR 1578 SEG 1 MATHENY AIN'T HAPPY

UFR 1578 SEG 2 TRAVIS ZAJAC

UFR 1578 SEG 3 LINDSEY SONDERMAN

UFR 1578 SEG 4 RILEY BLAY

UFR 1578 SEG 5 EMILEE MARTH

UFR 1578 SEG 6 KYLIE POWERS

