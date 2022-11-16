(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1578: Wednesday, November 16th.
- Trevor Maeder kills it with Buck Showalter trivia & more sports.
- Northwest Missouri State volleyball head coach Amy Woerth.
- KMAland Iowa Boys XC Runner of the Year Ethan Eichhorn.
- CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
- KMAland Nebraska Girls XC Runner of the Year Liston Crotty.
