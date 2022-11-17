UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1580: Thursday, November 17th.

  1. Chiefs fans complain more than any other NFL fanbase.
  2. Atlantic senior Ava Rush.
  3. Thursday Throwdown with Derek Martin & Nick Stavas discussing the fallout from UFC 281.
  4. KMAland Missouri Female XC Runner of the Year Mya Wray.
  5. KMAland Nebraska Male XC Runner of the Year Elijah Dix.

