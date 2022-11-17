(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1580: Thursday, November 17th.
- Chiefs fans complain more than any other NFL fanbase.
- Atlantic senior Ava Rush.
- Thursday Throwdown with Derek Martin & Nick Stavas discussing the fallout from UFC 281.
- KMAland Missouri Female XC Runner of the Year Mya Wray.
- KMAland Nebraska Male XC Runner of the Year Elijah Dix.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.