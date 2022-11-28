(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1586: Monday, November 28th
- Sports!
- Wayne senior Ava Goben
- Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald
- Fremont-Mills girls basketball coach Brett Weldon
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1586: Monday, November 28th
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.