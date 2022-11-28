UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1586: Monday, November 28th

  1. Sports! 
  2. Wayne senior Ava Goben
  3. Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald 
  4. Fremont-Mills girls basketball coach Brett Weldon

UFR 1586 SEG 1 SPORTS!

UFR 1586 SEG 2 AVA GOBEN

UFR 1586 SEG 3 EVAN BLAND

UFR 1586 SEG 4 BRETT WELDON

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.