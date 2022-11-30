(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1588: Wednesday, November 30th.
- Trev provides his analysis of Kris Murray & more SPORTS!
- KMAland Missouri Boys Soccer Player of the Year Kason Teale.
- KMAland Missouri Softball Player of the Year Maggie Collins.
- CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
- Lewis Central senior Abby Hoss.
