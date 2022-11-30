UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1588: Wednesday, November 30th.

  1. Trev provides his analysis of Kris Murray & more SPORTS!
  2. KMAland Missouri Boys Soccer Player of the Year Kason Teale.
  3. KMAland Missouri Softball Player of the Year Maggie Collins.
  4. CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
  5. Lewis Central senior Abby Hoss.

UFR 1588 SEG 1 KRIS MURRAY ANALYSIS FROM TREV

UFR 1588 SEG 2 KASON TEALE

UFR 1588 SEG 3 MAGGIE COLLINS

UFR 1588 SEG 4 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1588 SEG 5 ABBY HOSS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.