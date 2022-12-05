(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1591: Monday, December 5th.
- God loves Derek & more SPORTS!
- KMAland Nebraska Tennis Players of the Year Connor Causgrove & Anthony Robinson.
- Lenox alum Chris Kingery.
- Conestoga senior Jameson Yost.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1591: Monday, December 5th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.