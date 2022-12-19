(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1601: Monday, December 19th.
- The wekend rundown with lots of SPORTS!
- Woodbine boys basketball coach Kyle Bartels.
- Nodaway Valley senior Boston DeVault.
- Lewis Central senior Jonathan Humpal.
