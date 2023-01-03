UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1610, Tuesday, January 2nd. 

  1. Trev, Ryan and Nick discuss the scary situation involving Bill safety Damar Hamlin + the College Football Playoffs were fun & some NFL chat. 
  2. East Union boys basketball coach Michael Hansen
  3. Exira-EHK boys basketball coach Doug Newton 
  4. Ben Baldwin talks NFL 
  5. West Harrison senior Sage Evans

