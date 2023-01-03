(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1610, Tuesday, January 2nd.
- Trev, Ryan and Nick discuss the scary situation involving Bill safety Damar Hamlin + the College Football Playoffs were fun & some NFL chat.
- East Union boys basketball coach Michael Hansen
- Exira-EHK boys basketball coach Doug Newton
- Ben Baldwin talks NFL
- West Harrison senior Sage Evans
