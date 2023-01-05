(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1612: Thursday, January 5th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trev on a lot of subjects including National Whipped Cream Day, Pro Football HOF & SPORTS!
- King City girls basketball head coach Ryan Anderson.
- Thursday Throwdown with Nick Stavas featuring the 2022 Nickys.
- Northwest Missouri State sophomore & Creston alum Kelsey Fields.
