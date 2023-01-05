UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1612: Thursday, January 5th.

  1. Derek, Ryan & Trev on a lot of subjects including National Whipped Cream Day, Pro Football HOF & SPORTS!
  2. King City girls basketball head coach Ryan Anderson.
  3. Thursday Throwdown with Nick Stavas featuring the 2022 Nickys.
  4. Northwest Missouri State sophomore & Creston alum Kelsey Fields.

UFR 1612 SEG 1 PRO FOOTBALL HOF & WHIPPED CREAM DAY

UFR 1612 SEG 2 RYAN ANDERSON KING CITY GBB

UFR 1611 SEG 3 THURSDAY THROWDOWN

UFR 1612 SEG 4 KELSEY FIELDS

