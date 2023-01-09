UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1614: Monday, January 9th.

  1. Derek, Ryan & Trev talking all kinds of sports in the weekend rundown.
  2. Trevor Maeder & Cody Goodwin talk wrestling.
  3. Albany boys basketball coach Jeffrey Epperly.

UFR 1614 SEG 1 WEEKEND RUNDOWN

UFR 1614 SEG 2 CODY GOODWIN

UFR 1614 SEG 3 JEFFREY EPPERLY

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.