(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1622: Thursday, January 19th.

  1. Derek, Ryan & Trev talk about Maeder's trip to Germany & more SPORTS!
  2. Melcher-Dallas girls basketball's Kelsey Goff.
  3. Thursday Throwdown with Nick Stavas looks at UFC 283.
  4. Woodbine alum & new Buena Vista football coach Austin Dickinson.
  5. Harlan's Jenna Gessert.

