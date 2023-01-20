(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1623: Friday, January 20th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trev with the weekend look ahead!
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- Ben Baldwin with a look at the NFL Playoffs weekend ahead.
- Clarinda A's GM Rod Eberly.
