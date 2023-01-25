UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1626: Wednesday, January 25th.

  1. Derek, Ryan & Trev with a look at SPORTS & Scott Rolen is a HOFer.
  2. Woodbine senior Cameron Cline.
  3. Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  4. Riverside's Grady Jeppesen.

UFR 1626 SEG 1 SCOTT ROLEN IS A HOFER

UFR 1626 SEG 2 CAMERON CLINE

UFR 1626 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1626 SEG 4 GRADY JEPPESEN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.