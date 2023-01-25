(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1626: Wednesday, January 25th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trev with a look at SPORTS & Scott Rolen is a HOFer.
- Woodbine senior Cameron Cline.
- Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
- Riverside's Grady Jeppesen.
