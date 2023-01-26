(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1627: Thursday, January 26th.
- Derek & Trev talk sports while Ryan remains mum.
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball coach Joe Hardy.
- Thursday Throwdown with Derek & Nick.
- Maryville's Cooper Loe.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1627: Thursday, January 26th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.