UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1628: Friday, January 27th.

  1. Derek & Ryan with the weekend sports look ahead.
  2. Sidney volleyball's Amy McClintock.
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. Abraham Lincoln's Drew Wilson.

UFR 1628 SEG 1 WEEKEND LOOK AHEAD

UFR 1628 SEG 2 AMY MCCLINTOCK

UFR 1628 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1628 SEG 4 DREW WILSON

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.