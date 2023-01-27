(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1628: Friday, January 27th.
- Derek & Ryan with the weekend sports look ahead.
- Sidney volleyball's Amy McClintock.
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- Abraham Lincoln's Drew Wilson.
