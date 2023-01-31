(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1630: Tuesday, January 31st.
- Derek, Ryan & Trevor on the Cyclones blown game + more SPORTS.
- Louisville senior & Cass standout Megan Gissler
- Glenwood alum & new Benton head football coach Corey Bertini.
- Johnson County Central boys basketball coach Kirk Faris.
- Lewis Central's Lucy Scott.
