(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1633: Friday, February 3rd.
- Derek & Ryan talks SPORTS.
- Maryville girls basketball coach Kelly Obley.
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- Lenox senior Keigan Kitzman.
