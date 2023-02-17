UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1643: Friday, February 17th.

  1. Derek & Ryan talk SPORTS!
  2. Shenandoah bowling coach Darin Pease.
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. St. Albert bowling coach Mike Klusman.

UFR 1643 SEG 1 MORE ALONG THE TOURNEY TRAIL

UFR 1643 SEG 2 DARIN PEASE

UFR 1643 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1643 SEG 4 MIKE KLUSMAN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.