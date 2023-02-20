UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1643: Friday, February 17th.

  1. Trev, Ryan and Nick recap State Wrestling 
  2. Denison-Schleswig bowling coach Shelby Brawner 
  3. Abraham Lincoln head football coach Peter Kilburg
  4. Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week: Sage Evans (West Harrison) 
  5. Shenandoah senior Ben Labrum 

UFR 1644 SEG 1 STATE WRESTLING TALK

UFR 1644 SEG 2 SHELBY BRAWNER

UFR 1644 SEG 3 PETER KILBURG

UFR 1644 SEG 4 SAGE EVANS

UFR 1644 SEG 5 BEN LABRUM

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.