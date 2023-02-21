UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1645: Tuesday, February 21st 

  1. The open features a little about a lot, including mozzarella sticks, the Cubs and the XFL 
  2. KMAland Iowa Male Wrestler of the Year: Gable Porter (Underwood) 
  3. KMAland Nebraska/Missouri Female Wrestler of the Year: Kylee Plowman (Conestoga) 
  4. Kuemper Catholic head boys basketball coach Sean Minnehan

UFR 1645 SEG 1 MOZZARELLA STICKS, BASEBALL AND THE XFL

UFR 1645 SEG 2 GABLE PORTER

UFR 1640 SEG 3 KYLEE PLOWMAN

UFR 1645 SEG 4 SEAN MINNEHAN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.