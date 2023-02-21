(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1645: Tuesday, February 21st
- The open features a little about a lot, including mozzarella sticks, the Cubs and the XFL
- KMAland Iowa Male Wrestler of the Year: Gable Porter (Underwood)
- KMAland Nebraska/Missouri Female Wrestler of the Year: Kylee Plowman (Conestoga)
- Kuemper Catholic head boys basketball coach Sean Minnehan
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.