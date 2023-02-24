UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1648: Friday, February 24th.

  1. Matheny lies about hog roasts & more SPORTS!
  2. KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year Todd McGinnis. 
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. Glenwood senior Tate Mayberry.

UFR 1648 SEG 1 MATHENY & THE HOG ROAST

UFR 1648 SEG 2 TODD MCGINNIS

UFR 1648 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1648 SEG 4 TATE MAYBERRY

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.