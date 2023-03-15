UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1661: Wednesday, March 15th.

  1. Derek, Ryan & Trev on the First Four, Aaron Rodgers & more SPORTS!
  2. Martensdale-St. Marys senior Eric Schmidt.
  3. ESPN's Shawn Kenney talks with Trevor Maeder about the NCAA Wrestling Championships. 
  4. KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year Kemper Cline.

UFR 1661 SEG 1 THE FIRST FOUR

UFR 1661 SEG 2 ERIC SCHMIDT

UFR 1661 SEG 3 SHAWN KENNEY

UFR 1661 SEG 4 KEMPER CLINE

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.