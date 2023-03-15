(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1661: Wednesday, March 15th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trev on the First Four, Aaron Rodgers & more SPORTS!
- Martensdale-St. Marys senior Eric Schmidt.
- ESPN's Shawn Kenney talks with Trevor Maeder about the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
- KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year Kemper Cline.
