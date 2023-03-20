UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1664: Monday, March 20th.

  1. Derek, Trev & Ryan talk all things from the weekend + new districts!
  2. North Andrew new head football coach Dustin Williams.
  3. AHSTW senior Kyle Sternberg.

UFR 1664 SEG 1 NEW DISTRICTS, NCAA TOURNEYS, MORE

UFR 1664 SEG 2 DUSTIN WILLIAMS

UFR 1664 SEG 3 KYLE STERNBERG

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.