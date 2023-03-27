(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1669: Monday, March 27th.
- Derek, Trev & Ryan talk Final Four, the LeBron of Feet & more SPORTS!
- Logan-Magnolia junior Grant Brix.
- Woodbine girls track & field Kyle Bartels.
- Falls City senior Christina Gilkerson.
- Thomas Jefferson's new head football coach Jeremiah Watters.
