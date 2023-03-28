(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1670: Tuesday, March 28th.
- Derek, Trev & Ryan on the women's Final Four, Connor McJesus & more SPORTS!
- Former Harlan star Emily Brouse.
- D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
- East Atchison's Tommi Martin.
