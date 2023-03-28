UFR Podcast Image

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1670: Tuesday, March 28th.

  1. Derek, Trev & Ryan on the women's Final Four, Connor McJesus & more SPORTS!
  2. Former Harlan star Emily Brouse. 
  3. D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
  4. East Atchison's Tommi Martin.

UFR 1670 SEG 1 WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR, CONNOR MCJESUS & MORE

UFR 1670 SEG 2 EMILY BROUSE

UFR 1670 SEG 3 ERIC SORENSON

UFR 1670 SEG 4 TOMMI MARTIN

